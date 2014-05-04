RHP Julio Teheran (2-2) allowed only four hits on Saturday against the Giants, but a career-high three of them left the park, which doubled his previous total of home runs allowed for the year. He struck out seven but lost for the first time since Opening Day.

LHP Alex Wood (2-4, 2.93) is coming off his worst start of the season when he was rattled for seven earned runs in a 9-0 loss to Miami on April 29. Wood has allowed one run in five of his seven starts but faces a demotion to the bullpen when the team activates RHP Gavin Floyd from the DL. In his career, Wood has made only one one-inning relief appearance against the Giants.

RHP Gavin Floyd will be activated from the disabled list on Sunday. Floyd is recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2013. He pitched three years with the Philadelphia Phillies and seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox and has a career record of 70-70 with a 4.48 ERA. The Braves have not announced who will be optioned to the minors to make room for Floyd on the roster.

CF B.J. Upton doubled in the third inning on Saturday against the Giants to extend his hitting streak to seven games, his longest as a Brave and longest since an eight-game streak in 2012 with Tampa Bay. After an 0-for-12 start to the season, Upton has hit safely in 19 of the last 25 games in which he has had an at-bat. Upton lifted his batting average to .217.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the fifth inning on Saturday against the Giants. Heyward has hit safely in 11 of 12 games and is 17-for-53 during that span. It is his second six-game hitting streak of the year.