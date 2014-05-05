SS Andrelton Simmons was out of the lineup Sunday, but not because he hurt his hand diving into first base on the last out Saturday. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he was giving Simmons a break because he was dealing with a “family matter.” Simmons is expected back in the lineup Monday when the Braves begin a series with St. Louis.

LHP Ian Thomas was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday by the Braves to open a roster spot for RHP Gavin Floyd. Thomas had made 10 relief appearances for Atlanta as a rookie, going 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA. At Gwinnett, he will return to a starting role and work on his slider. “It’s part of the game,” Thomas said of the demotion. “I knew they had to make a roster decision.”

RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May, was activated Sunday and will start for the Braves against St. Louis as a fill-in for RHP Ervin Santana on Tuesday. The Braves plan to stick with a five-man rotation, so Floyd may move to the bullpen when Santana (thumb) returns. Floyd, signed a free agent over the winter, made six minor league rehab starts, going 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA.

RHP Aaron Harang, who had a 0.85 ERA in his first five starts, will try to bounce back from a rough outing at Miami as the Braves open a three-game home series with St. Louis on Monday. He gave up 10 hits and nine runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Marlins, falling to 3-2 with a 2.97 ERA. Harang has made just one career appearance against the Cardinals, allowing two runs over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

RHP Ervin Santana hopes to miss just one start after aggravating a bruised right thumb in his most recent outing at Miami last Thursday. “I’ll be fine for the next one,” said Santana, who expects to start next Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. He hurt the thumb when he was jammed hitting against Homer Bailey of Cincinnati on April 25 and the thumb swelled during the start against the Marlins. Santana gave up five hits and three runs over six innings in the no-decision and is 3-0 with a 2.41 ERA.