1B Freddie Freeman, who came into Monday in a 3-for-31 slump, went 2-for-4 with a double in the Braves’ loss to the Cardinals. It was just his second multi-hit game since April 20. Freeman is batting .300 with six homers and 18 RBIs despite his recent struggles.

SS Andrelton Simmons, who was given the day off Sunday, had two hits in the series opener against the Cardinals on Monday but committed an error that led to two unearned runs in Atlanta’s 4-3 loss. It was just the second error of the season for the National League Gold Glove winner, who is batting .279 with only six strikeouts.

RHP Gus Schlosser, send down to Triple-A when LHP Mike Minor was activated Friday, gave up three home runs in 3 1/3 innings Sunday as he took the loss for Gwinnett. Schlosser made nine relief appearances in his major league debut with the Braves, but he will be used as a starter again in the minors. He threw 61 pitches in his first game for Gwinnett, giving up five hits and four runs. Schlosser, though, did hit a two-run single.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last May while with the Chicago White Sox, will make his first start for the Braves against St. Louis on Tuesday night as a fill-in for RHP Ervin Santana, who has a sore right thumb. Floyd, signed a free agent over the winter, made six minor league rehab starts, going 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA. The Braves plan to stick with a five-man rotation, so Floyd may move to the bullpen when Santana returns. He lost his only career start against the Cardinals. Floyd had a 70-70 lifetime record with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Aaron Harang, who had a 0.85 ERA in his first five starts, bounced back from giving up a career-worst nine runs against Miami in his previous start to hold St. Louis to two earned runs over six innings Monday. However, the Cardinals also scored two unearned runs off Harang, who fell to 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA.