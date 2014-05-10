1B Freddie Freeman is 8-for-15 in his last four games, which includes three multi-hit games. Freeman had endured an 8-for-53 stretch during which his average had fallen below .300. His 3-for-4 showing on Friday lifted his average to .321.

RHP Julio Teheran received no decision after allowing one run over eight innings. The only hit was a home run; he’s allowed four homers over his last two starts, all solo shots. It was the seventh time in his career that he’s pitched at least seven innings and allowed three or fewer hits. He retired 17 batters at one stretch and finished by retiring 18 of 19.

LHP Alex Wood made his first relief appearance of the season on Friday and came away with a win after throwing one scoreless inning. Wood had been scheduled to start Sunday, but he will give way to RHP Aaron Harang. Wood will start May 17 in St. Louis but will work out of the bullpen in the meantime. Wood (3-5, 2.93) has made seven starts and pitched poorly only once. In 45 innings, he has 44 strikeouts and nine walks.

3B Chris Johnson may be emerging from his offensive slumber. Johnson was 3-for-4 on Friday and now has three multi-hit efforts in the last five games, going 8-for-20 during that span. Johnson also got his first stolen base since 2012 when he was playing for Houston.

RHP Ervin Santana (3-0, 2.41) will be making his first career appearance against the Cubs. On May 1, he gave up three runs in six innings against the Marlins. Santana has been nursing a bruised thumb suffered while at-bat. He has 36 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings.