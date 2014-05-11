RHP Jordan Walden was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to May 5, because of a strained list hamstring. He hadn’t pitched since giving up a two-run homer to San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford on May 4. Those were the only runs he’d allowed in his past 10 1/3 innings. Walden will be eligible to come off the DL on May 20. He said the hamstring had been bothering him off and on since spring training. “I need to make sure that gets better before I hurt my arm or hurt something else,” Walden said.

LHP Ian Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday to rejoin the bullpen. RHP Jordan Walden was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Thomas made one appearance for Gwinnett and pitched three prefect innings in a start May 4, striking out five. Thomas made 10 relief appearances for Atlanta before be sent down to Gwinnett.

RHP Aaron Harang, who has allowed two earned runs or less in six of his seven starts, will face the Chicago Cubs on Sunday in the series finale. He bounced back from a rough outing in Miami to deliver six solid innings against the Cardinals on Monday in a loss. Harang is 3-3 with a 2.98 ERA and has 43 strikeouts to 15 walks in 42 1/3 innings. He has made 27 starts against the Cubs, going 11-8 with a 4.35 ERA.

RHP Ervin Santana came back after a 67-minute rain delay prior to the third inning and blanked the Chicago Cubs on five hits over seven innings. He improved to 4-0 with a 1.99 ERA. “We came within 5-10 minutes of shutting him down,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Santana struck out seven and walked one, throwing 56 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Santana had skipped a start because of a bruise near his right thumb.

LF Justin Upton had to leave Saturday’s game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija. He was listed as day-to-day with a lower-back muscle contusion and is unlikely to play Sunday in the series finale. He had been shaken up in the fourth inning applying the tag on a strange rundown play. Upton had singled his previous trip to the plate and was 1-for-2 in the game, lifting his average to .296.