2B Tyler Pastornicky was back in the lineup Sunday after laying down a perfect bunt on a suicide squeeze against the Cubs the night before. Pastornicky and INF Ramiro Pena have shared starts the past four games since 2B Dan Uggla, batting .184, was last in the lineup on Tuesday. Pastornicky was 0-for-4 on Sunday, his average falling to .125.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who made an impressive return from Tommy John elbow surgery in his first start, will face the Giants on Monday night as the Braves open a three-game series in San Francisco. He allowed six hits and a run over seven innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Tuesday, walking two and striking out five. Floyd, who spent seven seasons with the Chicago White Sox, has faced the Giants twice, going 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

RHP Aaron Harang, allowed two earned runs or less for the seventh time in eight starts, improving to 4-3 with 2.98 ERA on Sunday by defeating the Chicago Cubs for the 12th time in his career. He allowed six hits and two runs, struck out nine and walked two. Harang, 36, has 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. ”He knows how to pitch,“ manager Fredi Gonzalez said. ”It’s nice to see a veteran work.

3B Chris Johnson had two hits Sunday and is 10-for-19 in his past five games, lifting his average to .279. It was his third consecutive multi-hit game and fifth in his past seven games. Johnson is hitting .395 (15-for-38) in May. He started the month batting .231. “That’s the Chris Johnson we’ve seen (in the past),” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

LF Justin Upton hopes to return to the Braves lineup Monday in San Francisco after sitting out the series finale Sunday against the Cubs. He left Saturday’s game in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch from Cubs RHP Jeff Samardzija after suffering what was listed as a lower-back muscle contusion. He had earlier hurt his back in the fourth inning applying the tag on a long rundown play. Upton had singled his previous trip to the plate and was 1-for-2 in the game, lifting his average to .296.