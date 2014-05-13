LHP Mike Minor was a lot better in his first start than in his second, which isn’t necessarily a good thing. The biggest positive is that first start came vs. the Giants, against whom Minor will get a second crack Tuesday in San Francisco. The left-hander gave up just two runs on seven hits in six innings in a 2-1 loss on May 2. Minor has a career 2-1 record and 2.93 ERA in five starts against the Giants.

RHP Gavin Floyd has secured a spot in the Atlanta rotation without winning either of his first two starts. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez has not decided who the odd man out will be among his six healthy starters, but he did say Monday that it would not be Floyd. The veteran posted his second consecutive strong outing Monday night in Atlanta’s 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, falling victim to a three-run seventh inning that could have been diffused by a potential double-play grounder that was booted by 1B Freddie Freeman.

C Gerald Laird could be riding RHP Gavin Floyd’s coattails into a regular gig. Laird was behind the plate for the second consecutive time with Floyd on the mound Monday night, and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez says he likes the way the tandem is meshing. Even though Laird is hitting just .171, he figures to continue to get the call every fifth day as long as Floyd continues to pitch well.

CF B.J. Upton is turning into an all-or-nothing hitter, which is helping make his .211 batting average look more tolerable. Upton had two of Atlanta’s three hits -- a home run and a double -- Monday in the Braves’ 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Seven of Upton’s past eight hits have gone for extra bases.

LF Justin Upton went a meek 0-for-4 in his return to the lineup Monday in Atlanta’s 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Upton suffered a lower-back contusion when hit by a pitch Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. He sat out Sunday’s homestand finale against the Cubs, but he responded well to the cross-country flight and was back in his regular No. 2 spot in the lineup Monday.