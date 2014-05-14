LHP Mike Minor observed the third time was the charm Tuesday night in Atlanta’s 5-0 win over the San Francisco Giants. Minor, who relies on an assortment of pitches, admitted he got away from his game plan in his previous start against St. Louis, which was just his second of the season following shoulder issues in April. Trusting his breaking ball and inside fastball in Tuesday’s third start, he felt he could throw any pitch at any time to any hitter. The confident approach helped produce 6 1/3 innings of three-hit shutout ball against a San Francisco team that entered the game as one of the National League’s best at hitting left-handed pitching.

INF Tyler Pastornicky got the news before Tuesday’s game: He would have to endure the embarrassment of batting ninth, one slot lower than Braves LHP Mike Minor, against the San Francisco Giants. Alas, all news was not so hard to take. Pastornicky also got word from manager Fredi Gonzalez that he would be playing more often at second base, as he has effectively moved past 2B Dan Uggla on the team’s depth chart. Gonzalez said the promotion would include starts against both right- and left-handers. Pastornicky helped his cause Tuesday with a single and a run in Atlanta’s 5-0 victory.

RHP Julio Teheran has been one of the best pitchers in the National League in the first quarter of the season, even if his 2-2 record doesn’t show it. His ERA (1.71) and WHIP (0.81) are among the best in baseball. His most recent start was one of his worst of the season, which tells you all you need to know about how good he has been. He gave up three runs on four hits over seven innings in a 3-1 home loss to Wednesday’s opponent, the San Francisco Giants, on May 3. Teheran struck out seven and did not walk a batter in that effort, which ran his string of season-opening quality starts to eight. The Braves are 6-2 in his starts. Teheran is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

LHP Alex Wood will return to the Braves’ rotation Saturday in St. Louis. Wood was moved to the bullpen last week when Atlanta welcomed back RHP Gavin Floyd to the rotation. Even though Wood recorded a win in relief last Friday against the Cubs, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez was unwilling to look past his fine 3.00 ERA and four quality starts when considering his pitching plans moving forward. Gonzalez has now committed to a six-man rotation for the foreseeable future.

2B Dan Uggla was looking forward to Wednesday’s game for almost a week. Demoted to part-time status after a horrendous start (he is just 2-for-28 since April 24), Uggla was told he would be the club’s starting second baseman against left-handed pitchers. It was no surprise, then, that Uggla was not in the starting lineup Tuesday night for the sixth consecutive game, as the Braves have seen nothing but righty starters over that stretch. However, with the Giants scheduled to start LHP Madison Bumgarner in the series finale Wednesday, Uggla expected to get the start. Alas, it probably will not happen, Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez disclosed before Tuesday’s game. The skipper decided to give INF Tyler Pastornicky the nod over Uggla at second base not only Wednesday but for the foreseeable future, demoting Uggla in essence to last-man-on-the-bench status.