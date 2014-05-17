1B Freddie Freeman singled through the overshifted defense into right field in the first inning, giving him a modest four-game hitting streak. The aggressive swinger would probably like his eighth inning at-bat back, though, as he jumped on the first pitch from Carlos Martinez and hit into a 1-6-3 double play. At .305, Freeman’s the only hitter in the lineup above .300.

RHP Aaron Harang has pitched well and probably should be better than 4-3, but has gotten less than two runs per game of support. He gets the ball Saturday at Busch Stadium against St. Louis, which beat him 4-3 on May 5 in Turner Field. Harang was victimized by an error in that game, getting tagged with a pair of unearned runs, although he was hit pretty hard over the last three innings.

3B Chris Johnson is showing signs of life after a miserable April, stroking two hits for his seventh multi-hit game of the month. He’s upped his average to .285, although he still has only nine RBIs in 39 games, a function of how few baserunners this team’s had.

RHP Ervin Santana ate his first loss with Atlanta Friday night, the victim of a three-run fifth inning that snapped a 2-2 tie. Santana didn’t have the command that has marked his early season, giving up 10 hits and five runs over five innings with one walk and three strikeouts. It took him 99 pitches to record those 15 outs, his shortest outing of the year.

RF Jason Heyward took good at-bats most of the night and went 1-for-3 with a walk, although he canceled out his leadoff hit by getting thrown out stealing as Justin Upton fanned for a double play. It was just the second time in eight attempts that Heyward’s been thrown out. His 21 walks represent 20 percent of the team’s total through 40 games.