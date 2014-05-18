RHP Craig Kimbrel pitched the eighth inning Saturday, retiring St. Louis in order. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said before the game that Kimbrel would pitch no matter what, since he had gone a week without throwing in a game. Kimbrel needed only 13 pitches to finish the inning, so he should be good to go for Sunday if needed.

SS Andrelton Simmons tied his season high with three hits, all against Shelby Miller. It was his 17th career game with three or more hits and marked only the second time that the Braves lost when Simmons did that.

RHP Gavin Floyd will make his third start of the season Sunday in the series finale against St. Louis. Floyd, who came off the disabled list May 4, stifled the Cardinals in his first start on May 6, giving up one run on six hits in seven innings, although he got no decision in Atlanta’s 2-1 win. Floyd, like most Braves starters, has had scant run support, getting only two in his two starts.

RHP Aaron Harang pitched a good game Saturday, but was undone by shaky defense and took a tough-luck loss. Harang allowed six hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. It was his first walk-free outing of six innings or longer since June 29, 2013, when he pitched for Seattle against the Chicago Cubs.

CF B.J. Upton was overmatched at the plate by Shelby Miller and Trevor Rosenthal, striking out in all four at-bats, including the game-ending out. It was the 12th time in Upton’s career that he’s fanned four times and the first this season. Upton’s batting average dropped to .203 and he’s whiffed 56 times in 143 at-bats.