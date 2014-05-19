LHP Mike Minor gets the ball Monday night when Atlanta opens a four-game series with NL Central-leading Milwaukee. Minor is coming off a 5-0 win Tuesday night at San Francisco, where he worked into the seventh inning. He is 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA in four career starts against the Brewers.

1B Freddie Freeman had his shoulder wrapped in ice after going 3-for-3 with two runs, a homer and three RBIs Sunday, but it appeared to be nothing more than a precautionary measure. Freeman enjoyed his sixth three-hit game, tops among NL first basemen, and he ended the team’s four-game drought without a homer.

RHP Gavin Floyd was victimized by batterymate Gerald Laird, whose passed ball canceled out Peter Bourjos’ inning-ending strikeout in the second and led to a three-run rally. Floyd ultimately got a no-decision after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and four runs, just one of which was earned. Floyd did struggle with his command, walking three and hitting two.

CF B.J. Upton wasn’t in the lineup Sunday after fanning four times Saturday, giving him a .178 average over his past 45 at-bats. Even more disturbing is that Upton isn’t even making contact half the time. He struck out 25 times in that stretch, giving him 56 whiffs in 143 at-bats. By contrast, teammate Andrelton Simmons has just 12 K’s in 138 at-bats.

LF Justin Upton walloped his 10th homer in the fourth inning Sunday, a 428-foot blast into the second deck in left field. It was his first homer since May 6 in a 2-1 home win over St. Louis. Upton added a double in the sixth, scoring on 1B Freddie Freeman’s two-run single.