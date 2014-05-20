LHP Mike Minor (2-2) won his second straight decision. Minor allowed five hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings and left the game with the tying runner on second. Minor didn’t allow a hit until the fourth inning. He struck out five, four on called strikes, and evened his career record against the Brewers at 2-2.

2B Tyler Pastornicky missed his second game with a sore calf. Pastornicky was 4-for-12 with a walk in four starts prior to the injury. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Pastornicky will return to the starting lineup, likely as soon as Tuesday.

RHP Julio Teheran (2-3, 2.20) will try to get back on track after his worst outing of the year. Teheran had trouble gripping the ball in San Francisco and allowed seven hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Teheran lost his only start against the Brewers this year, allowing three runs in seven innings. In four career starts, he’s 1-2 with a 2.96 ERA against Milwaukee.

C Ryan Doumit hit a pinch-hit home run on Monday. It was his first homer of the season and the 100th of his career. Doumit has five hits in his last 12 at-bats with a double, a homer and three RBIs. He became just the eighth catcher since he entered the league in 2006 to have 100 homers.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to five games with three singles on Monday. Heyward is 8-for-21 during that stretch and has lifted his batting average to .228. Heyward scored twice and stole two bases, giving him a team-leading eight steals.