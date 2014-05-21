2B Tyler Pastornicky (sore left calf) missed his third consecutive game Tuesday. He should be back in the starting lineup by Friday.

RHP Julio Teheran pitched his second shutout of the season Tuesday. He threw a career-high 128 pitches Tuesday in a six-hitter against the Brewers, striking out the final two batters with runners on the corners. Teheran (3-3) won for the first time since April 14, the date of his 1-0, complete-game win over the Phillies.

C Evan Gattis was scratched 10 minutes before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game because of virus symptoms and nausea. Gattis took batting practice but got sick to his stomach before the game began and gave way to teammate Gerald Laird, who went 2-for-4.

RHP Ervin Santana (4-1, 2.76) will try to rebound from his first loss of the season, when he gave up five runs on 10 hits in five innings at St. Louis. The performance inflated his ERA nearly a full run. Santana has made one career start against the Brewers, and he didn’t fare well, allowing 10 hits and six runs in five innings.

LF Justin Upton had two hits, including his 12th home run, Tuesday in the Braves’ 5-0 win over the Brewers. Upton also drove in three runs, giving him 25 RBIs for the season. Four of his past five hits have gone for extra bases, three of them home runs. “I think we’re all seeing the ball a little better and being more selective,” Upton said. “That’s the name of the game if you can do it.”

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to six games with an infield single in the sixth inning. He also left three runners on base, stranding one with a popup in the third and striking out with runners on second and third in the fourth.