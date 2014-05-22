C Evan Gattis remained out of the lineup with viral symptoms. Gattis became ill before Tuesday’s game and was a last-minute scratch. He was replaced both nights by Gerald Laird. Gattis is day-to-day.

RHP Aaron Harang (4-4, 2.98) has put up identical numbers over his last three starts: seven innings and two earned runs. But he’s got only one win to show for it. Harang will make his second start of the year against the Brewers. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning when he made his Atlanta debut in Milwaukee on April 2. He’s 7-6 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 career appearances, 25 starts, against the Brewers.

3B Chris Johnson is in the middle of a slump that has dropped his average to .255. Johnson was 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Wednesday and is 1-for-13 on the homestand. He has just two hits in his last 21 at-bats.

RHP Ervin Santana (4-2) was roughed up for the second straight start. Santana gave up six runs on nine hits and four walks in seven innings. He has allowed 11 runs over 12 innings in his last two starts -- both losses. He allowed two home runs, including the first grand slam of his career.

LF Justin Upton had three hits, including an RBI double, on Wednesday and extended his hitting streak to four games. During that stretch he’s 8-for-14 with three homers. Upton has 26 RBIs, second on the club to Freddie Freeman’s 28. A ninth-inning single boosted his average to .299.