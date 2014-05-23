FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Treasury Markets
May 24, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Andrelton Simmons’ first bobblehead was given out Thursday, and it featured a gold glove. He was happy about that, as well as the dirt on his uniform. “It’s special,” Simmons said of the bobblehead. “It means I made it.” Simmons went 0-for-4 in the game, dropping his average to .272.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who will face Colorado in the opener of a three-game series Friday night, posted quality starts in each of his three outings this year after returning from Tommy John surgery. He is 0-1 despite a 2.45 ERA. Right-handed batters are hitting just .192 against Floyd. He has made just one career start against the Rockies, working seven innings during a no-decision in 2011.

2B Dan Uggla made his second start in 14 days, and he hit a single in the Braves’ decisive three-run seventh inning. Uggla also drew a walk and scored two runs. He is hitting .182.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Brewers. The streak is the longest by an Atlanta player this year. Heyward is batting .368 (14-for-38) during the 10 games, .241 for the season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.