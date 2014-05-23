SS Andrelton Simmons’ first bobblehead was given out Thursday, and it featured a gold glove. He was happy about that, as well as the dirt on his uniform. “It’s special,” Simmons said of the bobblehead. “It means I made it.” Simmons went 0-for-4 in the game, dropping his average to .272.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who will face Colorado in the opener of a three-game series Friday night, posted quality starts in each of his three outings this year after returning from Tommy John surgery. He is 0-1 despite a 2.45 ERA. Right-handed batters are hitting just .192 against Floyd. He has made just one career start against the Rockies, working seven innings during a no-decision in 2011.

2B Dan Uggla made his second start in 14 days, and he hit a single in the Braves’ decisive three-run seventh inning. Uggla also drew a walk and scored two runs. He is hitting .182.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games, going 2-for-4 with an RBI on Thursday against the Brewers. The streak is the longest by an Atlanta player this year. Heyward is batting .368 (14-for-38) during the 10 games, .241 for the season.