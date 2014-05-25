LHP Mike Minor allowed two more homers Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies. They were the fifth and sixth homers he’s give up in five starts, with seven of the 13 runs against him coming via the long ball. He is 2-3 with a 3.90 ERA since missing the first month of the season with shoulder tendinitis.

RHP Julio Teheran comes off his second shutout of the season as he faces the Rockies on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series in Atlanta. He is the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux in 2001 to throw at least two shutouts in a season. Teheran, 3-3 with a 1.92 ERA, is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Rockies -- both last season. He struck out 14 and walked just two over 12 innings in those games.

C Evan Gattis returned to the lineup Saturday against the Rockies after sitting out four games while battling a virus. He was 0-for-3 with a walk, and video review revealed that he missed a tag on a seventh-inning play, giving Colorado its final run in a 3-1 victory.

3B Chris Johnson went 0-for-4 on Saturday after being pulled by manager Fredi Gonzalez on Friday following a second-inning meltdown in the dugout tunnel. Parts of a splintered bat struck Gonzalez and C Gerald Laird. Johnson, who has trouble controlling his temper, apologized. “I let my emotions get the best of me,” said Johnson, who was angry about striking out. “That’s dangerous to do.”

RF Jason Heyward was 0-for-3 with a walk on Saturday, ending his hitting streak at 11 games -- the longest by a Brave this season. He batted .381 (16-for-42) with a homer, five runs and three RBIs during the streak.