RHP Julio Teheran, coming off his second shutout of the season, pitched six scoreless inning against the Rockies on Sunday while improving to 4-3 and lowering his ERA to 1.77. He allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Teheran is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA against the Colorado, striking out 21 and walking three in 18 innings.

C Evan Gattis, who returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing four games with a virus, drove in three runs with a pair of homers on Sunday against the Rockies. It was Gattis’ third multi-homer game and second this season. He hit two home runs at Philadelphia on April 14. Gattis hit a bases-empty shot in the second inning and a two-run blast in the fourth, giving him 10 homers for the season.

RHP Ervin Santana will be facing a familiar foe when he gets an interleague start against the Red Sox on Monday. He was 4-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 starts against Boston while with the Angels and Royals in the American League. Santana allowed more runs in his past two starts (11) than he had in his previous six starts combined (nine). Command issued plagued him against the Brewers on Wednesday, when he allowed his first grand slam and another home run.

LF Justin Upton hit his 13th homer of the season and 10th at Turner Field on Sunday against the Rockies. It was a two-run shot. Upton is batting .376 (35-for-93) at home. “Maybe we’ll wear white uniforms on the road and trick him,” manager Fredi Gonzalez joked.