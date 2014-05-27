LHP Jonny Venters, who underwent his second Tommy John elbow surgery last May, is on hold again after experiencing more soreness during a 15-pitch mound session Sunday. He was diagnosed with a breakup of scar tissue. He stopped his first live batting practice session May 14 in Florida after 10 pitches because of soreness. Venters was told that his elbow is structurally sound.

RHP Aaron Harang, who faces the Red Sox on Tuesday night in Atlanta, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in eight of his 10 starts after being signed as a free agent at the end of spring training. Harang, 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA, struggled during his stint with Seattle last year, and he has a 4.56 ERA in 56 starts against American League teams. Against Boston, Harang is 2-2 with a 5.64 ERA.

LF Justin Upton drove in three runs with two doubles Monday against the Red Sox. It was his fifth three-RBI game, and four came at home. Upton, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, is hitting .420 (13-for-31) and has four homers during a nine-game hitting streak.

CF B.J. Upton is making a little progress, but he is still a long way from the player the Atlanta Braves thought they were getting when they gave the center fielder a five-year, $75.25 million in November 2012. After striking out in 18 of his last 26 plate appearances on a road trip to San Francisco and St. Louis, Upton reached base nine times in his first 20 plate appearances when the Braves return home last week. The former Tampa Bay Ray was 4-for-15 with a home run, a double, five walks and just one strikeout during the first six games of the homestand. Upton went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, then had an RBI double plus two strikeouts in five at-bats Monday in the Braves’ 8-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed 17 runs in his past three starts after allowing just nine in his first six outings, his ERA jumping from 1.99 to 4.02. He couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead against the Red Sox on Monday, giving up a tying three-run homer to 1B David Ortiz in a five-run fifth that began with two quick outs. Santana allowed five hits, walked three and struck out six in five innings during a no-decision.