RHP Jordan Walden (strained left hamstring) will report to Orlando to begin his rehab, starting with running and long tossing, eventually throwing some bullpen sessions and possibly some minor league appearances. He is not expected back before late June. Walden went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 5.

SS Andrelton Simmons left the game early Tuesday with right ankle inflammation. Simmons has been playing with pain for a couple of weeks. Simmons said the pain was “annoying” and not intense. He is listed as day-to-day.

C Evan Gattis injured his wrist during batting practice and was scratched from the starting lineup. An X-ray revealed no structural damage. Gattis said the pain “came out of nowhere.” He is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Gavin Floyd will try to continue his dominance against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Floyd is 7-0 with a 3.21 ERA against Boston. Floyd (0-1, 2.49) has made quality starts in three of his four outings for the Braves. He’s received no decision on May 23 against the Rockies when he allowed two runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

RHP Aaron Harang has allowed two runs or less in nine of his 11 starts. He permitted only two against the Red Sox on Tuesday, with seven strikeouts and one intentional walk. He received no decision for the second straight start.

RHP Kameron Loe signed a minor league contract. Loe, 32, was with San Francisco during spring training but asked for his release when told he would not make the team. Loe was 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA in eight innings this spring. He appeared in nine games, one a start, with the Braves last year and went 1-2 with a 6.17 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

LF Justin Upton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. Upton was 3-for-3 with a walk and raised his average to .303.