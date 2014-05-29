LHP Mike Minor brings a 2-3 record and a 3.90 ERA into Thursday night’s series finale against the Red Sox in Boston. Minor pitched against the Red Sox once before, yielding seven runs (four earned) in a 4 2/3-inning start back in 2012, suffering the loss.

1B Freddie Freeman doubled in the first inning of Wednesday’s game and has reached base in 16 straight games. He had a team-high 17-game streak earlier this season.

2B Tyler Pastornicky was sent to Gwinnett to make room for 2B Tommy La Stella. Pastornicky was 7-for-35 with the Braves this season.

SS Andrelton Simmons, who left Tuesday night’s game with a nagging right ankle injury, wanted to play on Wednesday night in Boston but was rested.

C Evan Gattis was a late addition to the Braves’ Wednesday night lineup after missing Tuesday night’s game with a right wrist injury. “I looked down and it was kind of red, swelled up a little,” he said after taking early batting practice. “Might have popped a blood vessel or something.” Gattis went 1-for-4 in the game.

2B Tommy La Stella, batting .293 in Triple-A, was summoned from the Braves’ farm team in Gwinnett on Wednesday and inserted into the lineup for his major league debut. Through Tuesday, Atlanta second basemen were hitting a big league-worst combined 1.85. La Stella hit his first home run of the season on Tuesday night at Pawtucket, with his dad and sister watching the game, and the call then came for him to make the 45-minute trip to Boston. “Unbelievable,” La Stella said as he dressed for the game. “Growing up in New Jersey I certainly watched a lot of Yankee-Red Sox games. I have tremendous respect for this organization, and obviously such a historical ballpark like this - I couldn’t think of a better place to make my debut.” La Stella, who combined with centerfielder B.J. Upton to let a fly ball fall for a double, collected his first major league hit in his second time up and then singled again in the seventh. “Tommy was great,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

RHP Gavin Floyd worked the first five innings on Wednesday night and suffered his first loss in eight career decisions against the Red Sox. He came in as one of four pitchers all-time undefeated against Boston (minimum eight starts). He is 0-2 for his new team, despite not having allowed more than three earned runs in any of his five starts.

LF Justin Upton lost a home run to the wind, settling for a double that extended his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday night. He is hitting .447 during the streak.