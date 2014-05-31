1B Freddie Freeman is 0-for-28 against the Marlins this season, his longest hitless streak against any opponent in his career. He has struck out in 12 of those at-bats, including three times Friday.

RHP Craig Kimbrel threw a perfect ninth inning during Friday’s game for his 14th save, putting him one shy of John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154. His career save percentage of 90.0 ranks third all-time among major league pitchers with at least 150 save opportunities, behind only Eric Gagne (91.7 percent) and Smoltz (91.1 percent).

RHP Ervin Santana will make his 10th start of the season when he faces the Miami Marlins on Saturday. After opening the year with a 1.95 ERA after four outings, he has given up 17 runs over his last 17 innings (three starts). Earlier this month, he earned a no decision against Miami by allowing three runs on five hits in six frames. He is 0-2 with a 5.95 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins.

RF Jason Heyward has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, including a season-best 11-game streak from May 11-23. He is batting .324 (23-for-71) since May 11, bumping his average from .209 to .246.