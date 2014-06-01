RHP Craig Kimbrel, a three-time All-Star, tied John Smoltz’s franchise record of 154 career saves by getting the final two outs in Saturday’s win over the Marlins. Kimbrel’s 90 percent save percentage ranks third in MLB history among pitchers with at least 150 save chances.

RHP Aaron Harang will start Sunday’s series finale against the Marlins. He has a 6.54 career ERA in 15 starts against the Marlins. This season, he is 0-2 vs. Miami with an 8.44 ERA. For the season, Harang has a 3.29 ERA, so he seems overdue to change his fortunes against the Marlins.

RHP Ervin Santana (5-2) earned the win, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits, two walks and three runs. Santana said he did not have the “feel” for his slider for the first few innings but was able to limit the damage and get the win.

2B Dan Uggla has lost his starting job to rookie Tommy La Stella, but the Braves don’t feel comfortable buying out the veteran’s contract. Uggla, 34, is owed about $22 million through the end of the 2015 season and yet is only hitting .175 with two home runs and 10 RBIs in 35 games.