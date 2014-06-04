LHP Mike Minor (2-3, 3.41 ERA) will be facing Seattle for the first time. Minor received a no-decision in his last start, despite allowing only one earned run in a season-long seven innings against the Red Sox. Minor has struck out 30 and walked nine in 37 innings, but has allowed eight home runs.

C Evan Gattis has four home runs and nine RBIs over his last six games. He delivered a three-run homer to the opposite field on Tuesday, his 12th this year. Gattis is third on the club with 27 RBIs and leads all National League catchers in home runs.

2B Tommy La Stella had a single in his first career at-bat at Turner Field. The rookie was called up prior to the club’s five-game road trip to Boston and Miami. He’s batting .421 and has provided some much needed offense at second base, where Dan Uggla, Ramiro Pena and Tyler Pastornicky had struggled. He’s also proving to be a better defensive player than advertised; he made three outstanding fielding plays on Tuesday.

RHP Gavin Floyd failed in his sixth attempt to win his first game, but he can’t blame it on the lack of support. The Braves had only scored an average of 1.6 runs in Floyd’s five previous starts, but Tuesday he was staked to a 4-0 lead and could not close the deal. He allowed five runs, three earned, and 10 hits in five innings.

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to eight games with a double in the first inning of Tuesday’s game. He’s 11-for-34 over that stretch. Since May 9, Heyward has reached base in 22 of 23 games.