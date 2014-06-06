RHP Jordan Walden recorded just two outs Thursday in his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett, though he struck out three. He also gave up a two-run homer in his four-batter stint. Walden has been sidelined since early May due to a strained left hamstring.

OF Braxton Davidson, taken by the Braves with the 32nd overall pick in the draft, is a power-hitting outfielder who batted .449 as a senior at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, N.C. The 17-year-old left-hander put on a power display at the Tournament of Stars in June, hitting three homers. One was estimated to have traveled 500 feet. Davidson committed to play college baseball for North Carolina