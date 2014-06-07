RHP Jordan Walden (left hamstring) gave up two runs on one hit and three strikeouts in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Walden struck out the first three batters he faced, but the third batter reached base on a wild pitch and Walden gave up a home run to the next batter, former Atlanta INF Elliot Johnson. “It was a good outing,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The reports were good. His leg is good.” Walden will make another rehab appearance on Saturday, Gonzalez said, before possibly returning to the team during the Colorado trip next Monday through Thursday. “Hopefully if that goes well, he can meet us in Colorado,” Gonzalez said.

RHP Craig Kimbrel broke a tie with John Smoltz for the franchise career saves record in a 5-2 victory Friday with his 16th save of the season and 155th of his career. “I got a chance at a young age and have been put in some situations where I am where I am now,” said Kimbrel, who took over the closer role at age 22 in 2011. “It’s pretty awesome. I’ve been a part of a lot of good teams and had a lot of opportunities. Having a chance my first full season to be a closer, that doesn’t happen very often. I feel blessed and grateful for it.” Kimbrel got the third four-out save of his career Friday.

RHP Julio Teheran won his career-high fourth straight game in a 5-2 victory Friday. He gave up a leadoff home run to Arizona SS Didi Gregorius and an RBI single to opposing pitcher Brandon McCarthy in seven innings. ”All I could say is ‘wow,’ RF Jason Heyward said. Teheran is 6-3 with a 1.89 ERA, second in the majors only to San Francisco and former Atlanta RHP Tim Hudson (1.75).

CF B.J. Upton was held out of the starting lineup Friday after his wife delivered their first child on Thursday. He was expected to land in Phoenix at 5:30 pm for a 6:40 pm game. “I just didn’t want ... he’s had a baby, and all of a sudden he is trying to get here,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Everybody is good. Mom’s good. Baby is healthy.”

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the first inning, and he also homered and added another single while driving in three runs. His two-run homer in the fifth inning came on a pitch Arizona RHP Brandon McCarthy said was six or seven inches outside. “I got some long arms,” Heyward said. “I could reach it, kind of. Not trying to do too much. Just try to hit it hard and it happened to get out of there. Not trying to pull. Not try to go the other way. Just try to be on time and not miss the good ones to hit.” He has reached base via hit or walk in 24 of the last 25 games.