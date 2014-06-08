RHP Jordan Walden (hamstring) was pushed back a day from his second scheduled rehab appearance and is to pitch Sunday, not Saturday as originally planned. Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said no medical issue was involved in the change. “We just wanted to give him another day,” Gonzalez said. Walden is expected to rejoin Atlanta in Colorado on Tuesday. He struck out three and gave up a two-run homer in his first rehab appearance Thursday.

C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to nine games with two doubles, a single and an RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He is hitting .382 with four homers and 10 RBIs during the streak. His sixth-inning double gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

OF Braxton Davidson, Atlanta’s first-round pick in the draft Thursday, drew early raves from manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He’s got a similar swing to (Freddie) Freeman, and he’s a big kid,” Gonzalez said. Davidson batted .462 for Asheville (N.C.) T.C. Roberson High. Baseball America rated Davidson as the second-best first base prospect in the draft. Atlanta drafted him as an outfielder.

2B Dan Uggla was 0-for-4 with two errors, one of which led to a run in Atlanta’s 3-2, 11-inning loss to Arizona on Saturday. It was his first start and third appearance since May 23. Uggla, hitting .169 with two homers and 10 RBIs, has lost time time to INF Ramiro Pena and 2B Tommy La Stella, who was recalled May 27. “I’ve lived with him for eight years and I know what kind of guy he is,” said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, who also had Uggla in Miami. “I know it is not easy, but he has handled it tremendously.”

RF Jason Heyward extended his hitting streak to 11 games, one short of his career high, with a 10th-inning home run Saturday that gave the Braves a 3-2 lead they could not hold in a 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. “Me, whoever, we were able to come back and get the lead,” Heyward said. “It was nice to stay in the game right there and keep fighting.”