RHP Jordan Walden started and pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, walking one while striking out two. He threw 19 pitches, 12 strikes, and struck out the final two Rochester batters. Walden, a middle reliever, has been on the disabled list since May 10. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he expects Walden to join the team in Colorado on Tuesday if he recovers well from Sunday’s appearance.

C Evan Gattis, who did not start Sunday, will take a career-high nine-game hitting streak into Coors Field when Atlanta begins a four-game series at Colorado on Monday. He is hitting .350 with four homers and 11 RBIs in his last 11 games. His 12 homers lead major league catchers. Detroit C/DH Victor Martinez has 13 homers, but 10 have come as the DH.

2B Tommy La Stella was 1-for-4 with a single Sunday and is 12-for-30 with five multi-hit games in nine major league games since being purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 28. “He’s been really good,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The bat, he puts the ball in play. For a team that can swing and miss with the best of them, he gives us a little different look. He’ll draw some walks. That gives you a little different dynamic.” La Stella also walked twice, giving him a .438 on-base percentage.

RHP Aaron Harang did not give up a hit until the fifth inning, but he walked five batters in the first five innings, and the extra pitches appeared to catch up to him in the seventh inning, when Arizona went single, homer, walk to knock him out of the game with a loss. “I really battled today,” Harang said. “I didn’t feel as sharp with all my pitches but I made pitches when I needed to. I think overall 24 pitches (in the first inning) and then pitching out of the stretch, in stress situations kind of finally got me and wore me out and I wasn’t able to execute quality pitches.” Harang has been a pleasant surprise, going 4-5 with a 3.33 ERA after signing the final week of spring training.

LF Justin Upton gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead with his sixth-inning home run Sunday, the second year in a row he has homered in his return to Arizona after his trade to Atlanta prior to the 2013 season. “I hit it to the smart part of the field,” Upton said. “It is short down there near the left-field line.” He has 69 of his 149 career homers at Chase Field. He heard cheers and jeers during his visit. “It is a place that I shared five years with,” Upton said. “I enjoyed it, but a lot of people didn’t enjoy seeing me back.” He still lives in the Valley.