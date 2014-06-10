RHP Jordan Walden will come off the disabled list Tuesday. The reliever, out since May 5 due to a left hamstring strain, made two appearances on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday and Sunday, recording five strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings. The Braves wanted to give him another day to assure he was ready before activating him. Walden missed his 32nd game Monday, and his return will be welcome as Atlanta tries to stabilize its bullpen.

C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to a career-high eight games with a single on his final plate appearance in the eighth inning. During the streak, Gattis is hitting .359 (14-for-39) with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBIs and four runs.

RHP Shae Simmons, who made his major league debut May 31, retired the side in order in the eighth, striking out Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki to end the inning. In six scoreless appearances totaling 4 1/3 innings, Simmons has allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four. He has one save.

RHP Gavin Floyd gave up three hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings and broke a career-high six-game losing streak as the Braves beat the Rockies 3-1. Floyd’s last victory was Oct. 3, 2012, while pitching for the Chicago White Sox. His six-game losing streak dated back to April 2013 before he underwent Tommy John surgery to repair both a torn ulnar collateral ligament and a torn flexor tendon in his right elbow. After signing a minor league contract with the Braves in December, Floyd made his 2014 debut May 6. In two career starts at Coors Field, Floyd is 1-0 with a 1.98 ERA while holding the Rockies to an average of .188 (9-for-48).

3B Chris Johnson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, matching his season high with three hits. It was his seventh three-hit game of the season. He is tied with LF Justin Upton for the most games with games with three or more hits by a Braves player this season. Johnson had 13 games with three or more hits in 2013.