RHP Jordan Walden (left hamstring strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list. Walden missed 32 games due to his injury and returns after making two rehab appearances at Gwinnett on Thursday and Sunday. Walden showed his rust, walking the first three batters he faced in the eighth before getting Drew Stubbs, the final batter he faced, to pop up.

LHP Mike Minor gave up eight runs on 11 hits in four innings, leaving after facing two batters in the fifth in his second career start at Coors Field. The only other time he allowed eight runs was in his first Coors Field start on May 5, 2012. The 11 hits he allowed were a career-high done three times -- May 7 against St. Louis and Sept. 11, 2013, at Miami. His four innings were a season-low and the second fewest by a Braves starter this year. Julio Teheran pitched 3 1/3 innings May 14 at San Francisco.

1B Freddie Freeman 1-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. He hit a solo homer in the fourth, his 11th of the season and seventh on the road. In 27 career games against the Rockies, Freeman has hit .340 (35-for-103) with seven doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 27 RBIs and 30 runs scored. In 12 games at Coors Field, Freeman is hitting .308 (16-for-52) with four doubles, three triples, five homers, 14 RBIs and 14 runs scored.

SS Andrelton Simmons capped a seven-run first with a grand slam, the first of his career and his first career homer against the Rockies. It was Atlanta’s second grand slam of the season. Dan Uggla hit the first on April 14 at Philadelphia.

C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 11 games with a single in the first and finished 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a career-high four runs scored. During his hitting streak, Gattis is batting .395 (17-for-43) with three doubles, five homers, two RBIs and eight runs scored.

LHP Alex Wood was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. In 18 games, seven starts with the Braves, Wood is 5-6 with a 3.43 ERA.

RHP Shae Simmons, who made his major league debut May 31, relieved Jordan Walden with one out and the bases loaded in the eighth. He retired Justin Morneau on a sacrifice fly and struck out Josh Rutledge. In seven scoreless appearances totaling five innings, Simmons, who has one save, has allowed three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.