RHP Julio Teheran allowed a career-high seven runs in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday at Colorado, and he matched his career high by giving up 10 hits for the third time. The outing ended Teheran’s career-opening streak of 47 starts allowing five or fewer runs. The last player to begin his Braves career with a longer streak was Greg Maddux with 95 straight from 1993-96.

C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 13 games with a single in the ninth inning. During the streak, Gattis is hitting .383 (18-for-47) with three doubles, five homers, two RBIs and eight runs. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he planned to rest Gattis on Thursday afternoon, following a game Wednesday night, and he intends to stick with the plan of playing him about three out of every four days. Gonzalez said, “He’s really worked hard in making himself a solid catcher. Talking to him, he takes more pride in that than he does in 450-foot home runs.”

3B Chris Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles Wednesday. In the first three games of the series at Colorado, Johnson is 8-for-12 (.750) with two RBIs and a run. All eight hits were singles.

LF Justin Upton, who left Tuesday’s game after the top of the first with a strained left hamstring, started Wednesday and went 1-for-4. Upton told manager Fredi Gonzalez he could have stayed in Tuesday’s game, but Gonzalez decided to be cautious, particularly with the spacious outfield at Coors Field. “He convinced me that he was fine,” Gonzalez said. “He told me last night, when I took him out of the game, ‘You know, it pops up every once in a while. I can play through it.’ I just didn’t like the way he was moving around. But he said, ‘I may come in tomorrow and feel great. This is just something that’s chronic.'” Gonzalez said he planned to give Upton a day off Thursday when the four-game series concludes with a day game following a night game.