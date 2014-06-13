RHP Jordan Walden, who came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 32 games due to a left hamstring strain, gave up two hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning with one intentional walk Thursday. In two appearances in the series at Colorado, Walden pitched a total of one inning and allowed two hits, three runs and four walks.

RHP David Carpenter, who was ejected after hitting Rockies LF Corey Dickerson with a pitch. The incident occurred one pitch after Dickerson’s backswing struck Braves C Gerald Laird in the head, knocking Laird out of the game. “I was surprised getting tossed out of the game there,” Carpenter said. “I was preparing for the next hitter. You can’t let a hitter take away part of the plate. We’ve got to establish in, and I didn’t do a very good job. I tried to do it, and the ball cut on me.”

C Evan Gattis entered in the eighth inning when C Gerald Laird left with a head injury. Gattis came up with two outs in the ninth and was hit by Nick Masset’s first pitch, so Gattis’ career-high 12-game hitting streak is still intact. During the streak, Gattis is 18-for-47 (.383) with five homers and 13 RBIs.

2B Tommy La Stella went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for his seventh multi-hit game in his first 15 career games. That matches a franchise high for multi-hit games to start a career. La Stella joined a list that includes the Jose Constanza (2011), Jeff Francoeur (2005), Bill Bruton (1953), Sam Jethroe (1950) and Buster Chatham (1930).

C Gerald Laird left Thursday’s game in the eighth inning after he was hit in the head by Rockies LF Corey Dickerson’s backswing. Laird flew home with the Braves after tests determined he did not sustain a concussion.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed six runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Thursday at Colorado. It was the third time he has allowed a season-high six runs, the last being May 26 against Boston. In two career starts at Coors Field, the other on June 10, 2012, with the Los Angeles Angels, Santana is 1-1 with a 9.75 ERA (12 innings, 13 earned runs). In those 12 innings, Santana has given up 16 hits.