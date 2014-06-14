C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 13 games on Friday, going 2-for-14 with his 14th homer against the Los Angeles Angels. He is hitting .392 (20-for-51) with six homers and 16 RBIs during the streak after his three-run first-inning blast off left-hander C.J. Wilson. Gattis has a .284 average and 34 RBIs.

LHP Alex Wood didn’t allow a run over 3 2/3 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett at Louisville on Friday night in his first start since being sent down to stretch out as a starter after spending time in the Braves bullpen. He gave up two hits, walked two and struck out five. Wood threw 58 pitches, 34 of them strikes. He was 5-6 with a 3.48 ERA for the Braves in 18 games, seven of them starts at the beginning of the season.

RHP Gavin Floyd tries to start putting together a winning streak as he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Atlanta. He bounced back from his roughest start of the season to record his first victory since Tommy John surgery last year on Monday, allowing three hits in 6 2/3 innings at Colorado. It was his fifth time in seven starts that he had allowed two earned runs or fewer, but he had lost his first two decisions. Floyd is 2-6 with a 5.27 ERA in 10 career starts against the Angels.

C Gerald Laird, who had his mask knocked off by an errant backswing on Thursday in Colorado, said on Friday that he was feeling good enough to play against the Los Angeles Angels during the weekend series. “I think we dodged a bullet,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Laird passing a concussion test. “I’ve been hit in the chin a few other times, but not that good,” Laird said. “It’s a little bruised and a little sore. But otherwise I feel fine.”

RF Jason Heyward was pulled in the second inning Friday after being hit on the back of the right hand by a pitch from the Angels’ C.J. Wilson leading off the game for the Braves. X-rays were negative and Heyward was listed as day-to-day with a contusion. He has reached base safely in 29 of his past 32 games and has a .299 average for the span since May 9.

OF Logan Schafer was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, where the Brewers hope regular playing time will help him redevelop his stroke. Schafer has struggled this season as the Brewers’ fourth outfielder, batting .190 (15-for-79) in 37 appearances.