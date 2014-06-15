FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Mike Minor will be making his first career start against the Angels on Sunday. Minor allowed eight earned runs in four innings at Colorado in his last start and received no decision. His last win came May 19 against Milwaukee.

1B Freddie Freeman snapped a 0-for-14 stretch with a ground-rule double in the ninth inning Saturday. Freeman’s team-leading 17th two-bagger drove in the tying run in a four-run ninth.

C Evan Gattis extended his career-best hitting streak to 14 games when he reached on an infield single in the first inning on Saturday. He’s batting .400 (22-for-55) during that stretch. He later clubbed his 15th homer, a shot to dead center field. It marked the second time this year that he has homered in back-to-back games.

RHP Gavin Floyd allowed a season-high four runs and two homers on Saturday against the Angels. He’s winless in his last five starts against Los Angeles. Floyd picked up his second hit of the season with a sharp opposite field single to right.

RF Jason Heyward was back in the starting lineup after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand in the first inning of Friday’s game. Heyward iced the injury and an x-ray revealed no damage. Heyward was able to make his 65th start of the season, all in right field and all hitting leadoff. Heyward went 2-for-7 and drove in two runs, the second one that tied the score in the 10th inning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
