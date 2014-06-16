LHP Mike Minor allowed his eighth and ninth homers in nine starts this year, but he escaped with a no-decision Sunday against the Angels. He allowed 11 hits and three runs over five innings after giving up 11 hits and eight runs in four innings in a loss at Colorado last Tuesday. Minor struck out six and walked one as the Angels left nine runners on base against him. “When I saw the 11 hits, I thought I’d pitched better than that. I guess I was lucky to hang in there and give up just three runs,” he said.

RHP Julio Teheran will try to bounce back from his worst start of the season when faces the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta. He allowed season highs of seven runs and 10 hits over 6 1/3 innings Wednesday at Colorado, but he still has a 2.41 ERA to go with his 6-4 record. Teheran pitched a three-hit shutout in Philadelphia on April 14, and he is 2-2 with a 3.90 ERA in five career games against the Phillies.

C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 15 games on Sunday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. He has hit .417 (25-for-53) during the streak, which is the longest by a Braves catcher since Joe Torre had a 15-game run in 1967. Gattis is batting .297 with 15 homers and 36 RBIs on the season.

2B Tommy La Stella had his first three-hit game and drove in the lead-changing runs with two-run double in the sixth inning as the Braves defeated the Angels on Sunday. He was 3-for-3 with a walk in his ninth multi-hit game out of 16 major league games since being promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett. He is hitting .411 with a .446 on-base percentage.