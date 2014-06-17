FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
June 18, 2014 / 2:36 AM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman showed more signs of emerging from a slump. Freeman went 3-for-6 with a double and a triple and was robbed of another extra-base hit on a great catch by CF Ben Revere. Freeman had been batting .202 over his previous 25 games. He has doubled in three straight games and recorded his seventh three-hit game of the season.

RHP Julio Teheran recovered nicely from his career-worst start (seven runs in 6 1/3 innings against Colorado). He gave up only one run, a homer to Phillies 1B Ryan Howard, and four hits in eight innings. Teheran struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.31.

C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a single in the seventh inning against Phillies LHP Cole Hamels on Monday. That set a franchise record for the longest hitting streak by a catcher. Gattis is 26-for-64 (.406) during that stretch.

3B Chris Johnson had three more hits on Monday and lifted his average to .276. He’s now 19-for-43 against left-handed pitching. But Johnson struck out with the winning run on third base in the ninth inning against RHP Jonathan Papelbon.

RHP Ervin Santana will try to bounce back from a poor start in Colorado, which saw him allow six runs in 7 1/3 innings. Santana’s last three starts have been on the road. Santana has made one start against the Phillies and received no decision after allowing one run on four hits in six innings. He’s 1-0 with a 0.69 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
