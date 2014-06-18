1B Freddie Freeman has a double in each of his last four games. The first-inning two-bagger Tuesday was Freeman’s only hit and he struck out twice. He flew out with runners on the corners and two outs in the third to kill a rally. Freeman is hitting .333 (7-for-21) in the five games on the current homestand.

RHP David Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right biceps. Carpenter left the game Monday after facing the first batter in his second inning. “We don’t think it’s anything major,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When he went out there for that second inning he said he felt a little tingle. He threw a couple of pitches and Roger (McDowell, pitching coach) said he wasn’t right. I think we got him out early enough where there was no serious damage.”

RHP Pedro Beato was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace RHP David Carpenter, who was placed on the 15-day DL with a strained right biceps. Beato was 1-0 with a 3.49 ERA in 24 relief appearances for Gwinnett. He made one relief appearance for Atlanta on April 8 and allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of a 4-0 loss to the Mets. The Braves didn’t waste a chance to use him; Beato pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out two and walking three.

RHP Aaron Harang (5-5, 3.20 ERA) ended a five-start winless drought by beating the Angels on June 13, when he allowed one run over six innings. The veteran, picked up after he was released by Cleveland in spring training, will make his 15th start Wednesday -- the first against the Philadelphia Phillies since 2012. Harang is 4-2 with a 4.85 ERA in 13 career games, 12 starts, against the Phils.

RHP Ervin Santana pitched only six innings on Tuesday against the Phillies. He suffered from an elevated pitch count (110) and allowed the leadoff batter to reach in five innings. Santana (5-4) was hurt by the bottom of the order, with the No. 7 and No. 8 hitters going 4-for-6. The Braves have lost his last three starts.

LF Justin Upton left the game in the seventh inning complaining of dizziness. Upton mentioned he wasn’t feeling well early but tried to play through the problem. “He didn’t seem sick. He didn’t have a fever. He said he was dizzy,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Upton was 0-for-3.