LHP Jonny Venters, trying to come back from his second Tommy John elbow surgery, continued to have soreness when he resumed a throwing program last week in Florida. Venters went to Dr. James Andrews to be checked out and said Wednesday that an MRI found no damage to the transplanted ligament. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection and will rest for three to five weeks before trying to throw again.

C Evan Gattis extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a first-inning homer Wednesday against the Phillies. The blast was his 16th of the season. He is batting .391 with three doubles, eight homers and 20 RBIs during the streak, raising his average from .240 to .294.

2B Tommy La Stella will get his shot leading off for the Braves. “I don’t do things just knee-jerk,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of dropping RF Jason Heyward to fifth and putting La Stella at the top of the order for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia. La Stella, promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 27, lacks speed, but draws walks and rarely strikes out.

RHP Gavin Floyd, who made one of his three starts against the Nationals last season before needing Tommy John elbow surgery while with the White Sox, will start the opener of a four-game series at Washington on Thursday night. He gave up more than three earned runs in a start for the first time as a Brave in his last outing, but he still managed to last 6 1/3 innings. Atlanta’s taxed bullpen could use another long outing from Floyd, who is 1-2 with a 2.98 ERA in eight games with the Braves.

LF Justin Upton didn’t play in the series finale against the Phillies after leaving the game the night before because of dizziness following the sixth inning. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he wanted to give Upton the day off with the temperature in the 90s. “(I feel) a little bit off,” Upton said. “My strength is a little bit down. Other than that, I feel pretty good. ... We’ll see how long it lingers, but for the most part, I‘m hoping I can get back to (feeling like) myself in the next couple days.”