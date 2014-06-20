LHP Mike Minor hasn’t won since May 19, with two losses and three no-decisions on his ledger since then. He’s facing a team in Washington that he’s had difficulty with over his career. Minor is 1-2 in six career appearances against the Nationals, and last year was rocked for five runs and nine hits in his lone start against Washington.

RHP Pedro Beato was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a sore right elbow. Beato made two appearances in his brief stint in Atlanta since being called up from Triple-A Gwinett on Tuesday. Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said the injury was “nothing major.”

C Evan Gattis extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games with a fourth-inning single. Gattis holds the longest active hitting streak in the majors and hitting nearly .400 (29-for-74) during the run.

RHP Juan Jaime was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. He replaces RHP Pedro Beato, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a sore right elbow.

RHP Gavin Floyd suffered a fractured right olecranon -- a small bone at the end of the elbow -- during Thursday’s win over Washington. After the first pitch of the seventh inning, Floyd called out the Atlanta trainer and then walked off the field after flexing his pitching elbow. Floyd missed nearly all of 2013 and the first month of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.