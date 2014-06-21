LHP Mike Minor was the starter for the Braves on Friday against the Nationals. He had not won since May 19 and had two losses in three no-decisions during that stretch. “I could throw pretty much what I wanted. I felt good,” said Minor, who had a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowed just two runs in seven innings. He did not figure in the decision as the Braves won, 6-4, in 13 innings.

RHP Julio Teheran, who has made nine starts this season, will get the ball for the Saturday night game that will be broadcast nationally by FOX. In 105 innings, he has allowed just 77 hits.

C Evan Gattis got a single in the fifth inning to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, the best among catchers in team history. What has been the key for him? “A year more maturing at the major league level,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

LHP Alex Wood will take the place in the starting rotation for the injured Gavin Floyd. Wood will start on Wednesday for the Braves against the Houston Astros, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. Wood will be called up from Triple-A.

2B Tommy La Stella is adjusting to the big-league level as a rookie since he took over for veteran Dan Uggla. A product of Coastal Carolina in the Division I Big South Conference, he started and led off on Friday and was 1-for-4. He is now hitting .329.

LHP Ryan Buchter made his major league debut on Friday against the Nationals. He pitched a scoreless 12th inning and was credited with the win as Atlanta won, 6-4, in 13 innings.