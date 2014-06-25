LHP Alex Wood was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will make his eighth start of the season against the Astros on Wednesday. Wood is 5-6 with a 3.43 ERA with the Braves this season, serving as both a starter and a reliever. With RHP Gavin Floyd lost to an elbow injury, Wood will fill the void in the rotation. Wood was optioned to Gwinnett on June 10 to make room for RHP Jordan Walden.

RHP Aaron Harang has won each of his seven starts against the Astros, which ties Cardinals RHP Adam Wainwright for the longest active winning streak against Houston. By allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings, Harang also recorded his sixth consecutive quality start against the Astros. He improved to 6-0 with a 1.77 ERA over the six-start span.

CF B.J. Upton and LF Justin Upton homered in the same game as teammates for the fourth time, tying a major league record by sibling teammates. Jason and Jeremy Giambi and Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero also accomplished the feat. B.J. Upton smacked a solo home run to left field in the third inning; Justin Upton followed with a solo homer to left-center in the fourth.

LF Justin Upton and CF B.J. Upton homered in the same game as teammates for the fourth time, tying a major league record by sibling teammates. Jason and Jeremy Giambi and Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero also accomplished the feat. B.J. Upton smacked a solo home run to left field in the third inning; Justin Upton followed with a solo homer to left-center in the fourth.

LHP Ryan Buchter was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Alex Wood. Buchter was recalled on June 20 and made his major league debut that same day, earning the victory with a scoreless 12th inning against the Washington Nationals. Buchter made the opening-day roster but did not appear in a game with the Braves. He is 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 27 relief appearances with Gwinnett this season.