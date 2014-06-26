FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman was hit on the right elbow by a pitch from Astros LHP Darin Downs and exited the game in the eighth inning. Preliminary x-rays were unavailable immediately following the game. The bottom of the eighth inning marked the first time he wasn’t in the field this season. Freeman, Cubs SS Starlin Castro and Giants OF Hunter Pence are the only players in the National League to start every game for their respective teams this season.

LHP Alex Wood worked seven shutout innings in his first start following his recall from Triple-A Gwinnett. Wood allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out four in his first start since May 4. He has worked at least seven innings in five of his eight starts this season and improved to 3-5 with a 2.60 ERA as a starter in 2014.

LF Justin Upton homered for a second consecutive game and is hitting .271 (32-for-118) with seven home runs and 24 RBIs over his last 32 games. Upton also recorded three RBIs to bump his club-leading total to 42. His 16 home runs are tied with C Evan Gattis for the team lead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
