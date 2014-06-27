LHP Mike Minor allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings, falling to 2-7 in 13 career interleague starts. Minor has allowed more than five earned runs only two other times this season, both coming in starts that lasted fewer than five innings. The appearance against the Astros was the third of his career and his first since 2011.

1B Freddie Freeman returned to the starting lineup after exiting in the eighth inning on Wednesday night having been hit in the right elbow by a pitch from Astros LHP Darin Downs. Freeman finished 1-for-4 and remains one of only three players in the National League to start every team game this season (Cubs SS Starlin Castro; Giants RF Hunter Pence).

DH Evan Gattis served as the designated hitter for the second time during the series with the Astros and finished 1-for-4 with a double. Gattis recorded three hits in the series, all doubles, and is batting .276 (8-for-29) on the Braves’ 11-game road trip.

RHP Gavin Floyd underwent surgery June 24 to insert screws in the broken bone in his right elbow. Floyd missed nearly all of 2013 and the first month of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

LF Justin Upton recorded an extra-base hit in each game of the Houston series, including a pair of home runs and a double, which came in the fifth inning of the series finale on Thursday. Upton closed the series 4-for-11 with four RBIs and is batting .279 with seven homers and 24 RBIs over his last 33 games.