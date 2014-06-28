1B Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs Friday against Philadelphia, his sixth multi-hit game in his last 12 and his 24th overall. His homer, a three-run shot in the first inning, was his first in 19 career at-bats against Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick.

RHP Julio Teheran ended a personal two-game losing streak Friday, going seven innings against the Phillies and allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, while striking out nine. He didn’t walk a batter, as he improved to 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in three starts against Philadelphia this season. He also has thrown a quality start in 15 of his 17 outings, equaling Seattle’s Felix Hernandez and the New York Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka for the most quality starts in the majors.

RHP David Hale will be making his fifth start of the season, and his first since April 26, in the second game of Saturday’s double-header. Hale, who has come out of the bullpen 19 times, is 1-1 with a 4.00 ERA in three career appearances against Philadelphia, including one start.

C Evan Gattis left Friday’s game in the first inning with a right rhomboid spasm. He is listed as day to day, though manager Fredi Gonzalez is holding out hope the .290-hitting Gattis will be available for the second game of Saturday’s double-header. Gattis was more circumspect, saying only that he will know more about his condition on Saturday.

RHP Ervin Santana, the starter in the first game of Saturday’s double-header, lost 4-1 to Washington in his last start, his third straight defeat. Santana, whose last victory came on May 31 against Miami, went six innings against the Nationals, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking one. He is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

2B Dan Uggla made only his sixth start since May 7 on Friday against Philadelphia and went 1-for-4. His fourth-inning single snapped an 0-for-15 slump. It was his first hit since May 22.