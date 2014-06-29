C Christian Bethancourt was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, while RHP Juan Jaime was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Bethancourt went 1-for-4 in the Braves’ 5-1 win, recording his first major-league hit.

RHP David Hale, the Braves’ Game 2 starter of Saturday’s doubleheader, threw five innings of one-run ball for the win in Atlanta’s 5-1 victory. Hale (3-2), coming out of the bullpen this season, made his first start since April 26. “I felt good the whole time,” Hale said. “I was surprised that I did feel that good being that I haven’t started since April.”

C Evan Gattis left Friday’s game in the first inning with a right rhomboid spasm and is listed as day to day. Gattis did not play in either of the two games on Saturday. The catcher said he underwent X-rays, which came back negative, and will have an MRI when the Braves return to Atlanta. He is hoping to be back in a few days.

2B Tommy La Stella snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning of the Braves’ 10-3 win in Game 1. His three RBIs set a career high. He also set a career high with two doubles in the Braves’ 5-1 win in Game 2.

RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 36-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts this season. Harang was battered by the Phillies on June 18, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in five innings of the Braves’ 10-5 loss.

RHP Ervin Santana, the Braves’ Game 1 starter of Saturday’s doubleheader, recorded his first win since May 31 by throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball in Atlanta’s 10-3 victory. Entering Saturday’s start, Santana (6-5) was 1-5 with a 5.96 ERA in eight outings since May 16.