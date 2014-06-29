FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 29, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Christian Bethancourt was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett before Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, while RHP Juan Jaime was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. Bethancourt went 1-for-4 in the Braves’ 5-1 win, recording his first major-league hit.

RHP David Hale, the Braves’ Game 2 starter of Saturday’s doubleheader, threw five innings of one-run ball for the win in Atlanta’s 5-1 victory. Hale (3-2), coming out of the bullpen this season, made his first start since April 26. “I felt good the whole time,” Hale said. “I was surprised that I did feel that good being that I haven’t started since April.”

C Evan Gattis left Friday’s game in the first inning with a right rhomboid spasm and is listed as day to day. Gattis did not play in either of the two games on Saturday. The catcher said he underwent X-rays, which came back negative, and will have an MRI when the Braves return to Atlanta. He is hoping to be back in a few days.

2B Tommy La Stella snapped an 0-for-23 slump with a bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning of the Braves’ 10-3 win in Game 1. His three RBIs set a career high. He also set a career high with two doubles in the Braves’ 5-1 win in Game 2.

RHP Aaron Harang is scheduled to start Sunday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. The 36-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 starts this season. Harang was battered by the Phillies on June 18, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits in five innings of the Braves’ 10-5 loss.

RHP Ervin Santana, the Braves’ Game 1 starter of Saturday’s doubleheader, recorded his first win since May 31 by throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball in Atlanta’s 10-3 victory. Entering Saturday’s start, Santana (6-5) was 1-5 with a 5.96 ERA in eight outings since May 16.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.