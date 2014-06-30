LHP Mike Minor will start Monday for the first-place Braves against the NL East rival Mets. The southpaw has had a rough go of late, with a 7.36 ERA in his last four starts. Opponents have hit the cover off the ball against him in that span, batting .346 and slugging .596. Monday might be another tough matchup for Minor, whose 4.88 career ERA against the Mets is the highest of any divisional opponent.

1B Freddie Freeman extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a single in Sunday’s 3-2 win over the Phillies. Freeman has been one of Atlanta’s few consistent offensive threats this season, leading the team in average (.291) and on-base percentage (.382) and sitting third in slugging (.500). The 24-year-old is knocking on the door of his second straight All-Star selection.

C Evan Gattis (sore upper back) did not play for a third straight game Sunday against the Phillies and is still considered day-to-day. The backstop is scheduled to undergo an MRI when the Braves return home on Monday. Atlanta would like to avoid a DL stint for one of its best offensive weapons and is going one pitcher short in the bullpen while carrying a third catcher, Christian Bethancourt, who was called up Saturday.

RHP Gus Schlosser was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday for a doubleheader then was sent back down Sunday. He made the Opening Day roster, but was sent back down after posting a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings. Schlosser went 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA in 10 starts for Gwinnett.

RHP Aaron Harang was the king of damage control in the Braves’ 3-2 win over the Phillies on Sunday. Harang allowed 11 hits and two walks but limited the Phils to just two runs over seven innings while earning his seventh victory. Manager Fredi Gonzalez labeled him a “wily veteran,” and that’s exactly what he’s been for Atlanta this year. After his crafty performance Sunday, his ERA is down to 3.69 in a rotation that has likely lost three of its starting pitchers (Brandon Beachy, Kris Medlen, Gavin Floyd) for the season.