LHP Mike Minor, who is 4-2 with a 4.88 ERA in nine career outings against the Mets, will start the middle game of the three-game series in Atlanta on Tuesday night. He has struggled of late, posting a 7.36 ERA in his past four starts as opponents have batted .346 and slugged .596. Minor, who missed the first month of the season recovering from shoulder tendinitis, is 2-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

RHP David Carpenter struck out all three batters he faced Monday in his second rehab appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to be activated when eligible on Wednesday. He went on the disabled list on June 17 because of a strained right biceps. Carpenter has made 34 relief appearances for the Braves, posting a 4.23 ERA while going 4-1 with two saves.

C Evan Gattis has a bulging thoracic disk in his back and will be placed on the disabled list Tuesday. An MRI on Monday revealed the seriousness of the injury. He will have an epidural shot and then rest. Surgery is not expected to be necessary. Gattis was hurt in the first inning Friday swinging at a pitch in Philadelphia.

CF B.J. Upton was 2-for-4 with a walk and run scored on Monday, and has a seven-game hitting streak since moving to the leadoff spot. He is 8-for-30 with a double, triple and home run during the streak, but his average is still just .209.