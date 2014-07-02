LHP Mike Minor not only failed to win his first game since May 19th, he could not out of the fifth inning. He pitched just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits, two of them home runs. He failed to pitch five innings for the third time this season. Minor was able to single and knocked in his second run of the season to ignite a three-run rally.

RHP Craig Kimbrel struck out the side on Tuesday to earn his 26th save. It was the 24th time of his career he’s faced three or more batters in an inning and struck out every batter.

RHP Julio Teheran (7-5, 2.34 ERA) ended a three-game winless streak by beating the Phillies on June 27 by allowing one run over seven innings. Teheran is 1-0 with a 3.05 ERA in three career starts against the Mets, with his last win against New York coming on Aug. 9, 2011. Teheran has been especially tough at Turner Field, compiling a 1.22 ERA in eight home starts.

C Evan Gattis was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bulging thoracic disk. He will have an epidural and be re-evaluated in four or five days. Gattis was batting .290 with 16 homers and 39 RBIs in 63 games.

CF B.J. Upton singled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games, his longest as a Brave. Upton has hit safely in every game since being moved into the leadoff spot on June 24 against Houston. Upton also stole his 13th base, one more than he had for the entire 2013 season.