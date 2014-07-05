1B Freddie Freeman now has 26 multi-hit games, giving him 160 for his career. Freeman drove in two runs, the 60th time in his career that he’s had a game with two hits and two RBIs. Over the last eight games, Freeman is 10-for-27.

RHP Aaron Harang (7-6, 3.69) has won three of his last four starts, including the most recent seven-inning stint at Philadelphia on June 29. Harang lost a 6-5 decision to Arizona on June 8 when he allowed three runs in six innings. Harang is 3-9 with a 3.27 ERA in 18 career appearances, 17 starts, against the Diamondbacks.

CF B.J. Upton matched his career best by extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single. Upton had two hits for the 12th time this season and stole his team-leading 14th base. Since moving to the leadoff spot on June 24, he’s scored a team-high eight runs.

RHP Ervin Santana (7-5) allowed a pair of runs over 7 1/3 innings with six strikeouts. It marked the seventh time he’s allowed two or fewer runs. Santana is 5-0 when holding the opposition to two or fewer runs. He improved to 3-0 against Arizona.

OF Logan Schafer was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. He batted .235 with no homers and six RBI in 18 games at Triple-A. “He started off really well, but then he struggled,” said Brewers manager Ron Roenicke. “We had him down there to get at-bats, get his swing back so he can help us.” Schafer arrived in Cincinnati shortly before Friday’s game due to a late flight and went 0-for-3.