Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2014 / 8:42 PM / 3 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Christian Bethancourt had his first career extra-base hit with a second-inning double Saturday and finished with three hits in his first multi-hit game. He is batting .300 (6-for-20) since being called up from Triple-A Gwinnett when C Evan Gattis injured his back.

SS Andrelton Simmons, a Gold Glove winner last season, committed two first-inning errors Saturday against Arizona, but had two hits and tied his career high with four RBIs. It was his fourth straight multi-hit game and he is batting .326 (15-for-46) with eight runs and eight RBIs from the second spot in the batting order.

LHP Alex Wood, who faces Arizona on Sunday in the finale of a three-game series, retired the final 11 batters he faced on Tuesday against the Mets after struggling early in the no-decision. He allowed a leadoff homer and runs in each of the next two innings before finding the groove in his second start since returning to the rotation. Wood is 6-6 with a 3.19 ERA.

RHP Aaron Harang needed 30 pitches as Arizona scored three runs in the first inning, but he ended up going eight innings in a 10-4 victory Saturday. One of the runs in first was unearned and Harang allowed just a fifth-inning homer after that. He gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out one while improving to 8-6. Harang threw 111 pitches, 75 of them strikes.

CF B.J. Upton extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games with a first-inning triple and finished 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI on Saturday against Arizona. It was the third straight time he had scored after leading off a game with a hit. Upton is hitting .284 (13-for-46) since moving up to the leadoff spot. He has a double, two triples, a homer, three stolen bases and 10 runs scored during his hitting streak.

