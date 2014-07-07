LHP Mike Minor (2-5, 4.73 ERA) will get a rematch with Mets’ RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka; the two went head-to-head on July 1 in Atlanta, with the Braves winning 5-4. But Minor did not get the decision and is searching for his first win since May 19. His ERA over the last 30 days is 7.52. Part of the trouble has been allowing home runs; he allowed two in his last start, the 18th time in his career that he’s done that, and resulting in an 0-9 record. Minor is 4-2 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets.

1B Freddie Freeman was named a reserve infielder for the National League All-Star team on Sunday. “This is truly an honor to be voted by the players. It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Freeman said. “Hopefully, we’ll make it through these next seven games and get there healthy.”

RHP Craig Kimbrel was named to his fourth straight All-Star Game on Sunday. He currently leads the majors with 27 saves while posting a 2.04 ERA, 60 strikeouts and just 18 hits allowed.

RHP Julio Teheran will replace RHP Jeff Samardzija, who was voted to the National League All-Star team as a member of the Chicago Cubs before he was dealt to the Oakland A’s on Saturday. “This was my goal at the start of this season, I wanted to go to (the All-Star Game),” Teheran said. “It’s something I’ve been watching since I was a little kid. I just feel now that my dream has come true.”

SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 on Sunday and now has five straight two-hit games. Simmons was 11-for-24 on the 10-game homestand and 6-for-12 against the Diamondbacks. Simmons has hit safely in six straight games.

LHP Alex Wood continues to be victimized by lack of support. He lost 3-1 on Sunday, which marked the seventh start in which he’s received one or fewer runs of support. Atlanta is scoring only a team-low 1.8 runs per game when Wood starts. He allowed three hits over seven innings, one of them a two-run homer to 1B Paul Goldschmidt that determined the outcome.

3B Chris Johnson ended a 0-for-11 slide with an RBI single in the fourth inning, his 28th RBI of the year. Nine of those have come against left-handers, against whom he’s batting a league-leading .423. But Johnson struck out in a key spot in the eighth inning with one out and runners on the corners.

CF B.J. Upton saw his career-long 11-game hitting streak come to an end on Sunday. Upton was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Upton hit .283 (13-for-46) with a double, two triples, one home run and four RBIs during the streak.